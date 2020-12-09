The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $630,000 Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of FARO Technologies worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

