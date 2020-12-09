The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $635,000 Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,816 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

