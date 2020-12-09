The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $648,000 Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. BidaskClub upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -372.66.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.