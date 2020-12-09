The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $693,000 Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:BVN opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

