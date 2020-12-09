The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

MLAB stock opened at $272.31 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $292.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.01 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

