The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $592,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,099 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

