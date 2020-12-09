The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Gray Television worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

