The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

