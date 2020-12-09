The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE:UVV opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

UVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.