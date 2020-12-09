The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.