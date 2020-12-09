The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 132.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 259.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

