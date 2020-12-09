The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tennant were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,666. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

