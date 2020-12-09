The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Ferro worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FOE opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

