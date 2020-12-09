The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nelnet by 74.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nelnet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nelnet by 37.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $306.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

