The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,936,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Splunk were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,735,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,057,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

