The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,936,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Splunk were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,735,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,057,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

