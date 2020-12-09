The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,762 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.