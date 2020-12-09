The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 183 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alamo Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upped their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

