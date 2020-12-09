The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 193 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $289.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.08 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $358.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

