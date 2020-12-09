The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 193 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR stock opened at $289.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,412.08 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $358.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

