The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,131 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

