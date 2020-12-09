The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 228 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 326,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 704.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 188,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 255.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 146,506 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 139.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 232,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.01. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

