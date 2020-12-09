The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 272 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.