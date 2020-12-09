The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 272 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

