The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 307 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after buying an additional 454,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after buying an additional 238,525 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.