The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,171 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Gray Television worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

