The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 350 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

