The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 388 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.