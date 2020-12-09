The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 388 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

