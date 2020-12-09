The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 448 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,704.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.