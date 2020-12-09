The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 491 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 414.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.