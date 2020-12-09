The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 492 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Materion worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Materion by 97.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

MTRN opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.