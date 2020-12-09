The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 492 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of MTRN opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.