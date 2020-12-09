The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 851 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

