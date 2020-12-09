The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

