The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kaman were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

