The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

