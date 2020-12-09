The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 350,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $13,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

