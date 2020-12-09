The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $2,962,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

