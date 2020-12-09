The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Lindsay worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

