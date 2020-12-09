The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $102.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,701,924. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.