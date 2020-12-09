Traders Buy High Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

