Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 99,926 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 16,654 call options.

SFIX stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $12,488,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

