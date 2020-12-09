Traders Buy Large Volume of Liquidity Services Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.