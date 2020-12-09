Traders Buy Large Volume of Rackspace Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 41,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 4,575 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.