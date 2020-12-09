Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $137.68 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

