Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) Trading 204.3% Higher

Shares of Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) traded up 204.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL)

UpperSolution.com, through its subsidiary, Analog Nest Technologies, Inc, creates and develops utility/entertainment apps for Android and iOS platforms. It offers an independent and unbiased mobile app that enables consumers to find the best cellular rate plan for their need and getting real-time notifications when a new cellular plan is available.

