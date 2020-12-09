Uranium Participation Corporation Buys 70,852 Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) insider Uranium Participation Corporation acquired 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,430.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,430.42.

Uranium Participation Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Uranium Participation Corporation acquired 87,596 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46.

TSE:U opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. Uranium Participation Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.05.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.08). Research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

