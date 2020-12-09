Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE) Trading Up 9.5%

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 246,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 103,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

About Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Iron Corp. explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vanadium One Iron Corp. in June 2019. Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.