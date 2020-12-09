VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Up 0.6%

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 112,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 38,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

